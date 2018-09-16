https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Playhouse-to-hold-auditions-13221661.php
Playhouse to hold auditions
The Sherman Playhouse will hold auditions for its production of Jean Sheperd’s “A Christmas Story” Sept. 24-25 from 7 to 10 p.m.
The cast calls for two men and two women ages 20 to 50, five boys and two girls ages 9 to 12.
Actors are encouraged to bring headshots and resumes. Sides will be provided at auditions.
No prepared monologues are necessary. Actors will read from the script in groups or individually on a first come, first serve basis.
The rehearsals will start the week of Oct. 8.
The theater is located at 5 Route 39 North.
For more information, call the director, Keli Solomon, at 860-354-9550.
