Playhouse to hold auditions

The Sherman Playhouse will hold auditions for its production of Jean Sheperd’s “A Christmas Story” Sept. 24-25 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The cast calls for two men and two women ages 20 to 50, five boys and two girls ages 9 to 12.

Actors are encouraged to bring headshots and resumes. Sides will be provided at auditions.

No prepared monologues are necessary. Actors will read from the script in groups or individually on a first come, first serve basis.

The rehearsals will start the week of Oct. 8.

The theater is located at 5 Route 39 North.

For more information, call the director, Keli Solomon, at 860-354-9550.