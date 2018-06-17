Playhouse to hold auditions

The Sherman Playhouse will hold auditions for Steve Martin’s farce “The Underpants,” July 9-10 from 7 to 9 p.m. each night.

A cast of four males and two females ages 20 to 60 is sought.

The auditions will consist of cold readings from the script.

Pictures and resumes are encouraged but not required.

Rehearsals will be held Tuesday and Thursday nights to start, depending on cast availability.

The production will open Sept. 21 and run through Oct. 13.

For more info from the director, email danf417@gmail.com.

The theater is located at 5 Route 39 North.