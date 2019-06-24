-
The Garden Club of New Milford held its annual plant sale May 25 on the Village Green. Several members are shown above during the festivities. They are, from left to right, in front, Jacquie McCloskey, and in back, Elizabeth O’Connor, Pat Hurley, Andrea Johnson, Sandy Gammons, Ann Stone and Barbara Clark. less
Photo: Courtesy Of Barbara Clark
The Garden Club of New Milford held its annual plant sale May 25 on the Village Green. Several members are shown above during the festivities. They are, from left to right, in front, Jacquie McCloskey, and in ... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Barbara Clark
The Garden Club of New Milford held its annual plant sale May 25 on the Village Green. Several members are shown above during the festivities. They are, from left to right, in front, Jacquie McCloskey, and in back, Elizabeth O’Connor, Pat Hurley, Andrea Johnson, Sandy Gammons, Ann Stone and Barbara Clark. less
Photo: Courtesy Of Barbara Clark
The Garden Club of New Milford held its annual plant sale May 25 on the Village Green. Several members are shown above during the festivities. They are, from left to right, in front, Jacquie McCloskey, and in ... more
The Garden Club of New Milford held its annual plant sale May 25 on the Village Green. Several members are shown above during the festivities. They are, from left to right, in front, Jacquie McCloskey, and in back, Elizabeth O’Connor, Pat Hurley, Andrea Johnson, Sandy Gammons, Ann Stone and Barbara Clark.