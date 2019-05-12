Plant mart on tap in Bridgewater

The Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club will hold its annual plant mart on the lawn of the Bridgewater firehouse on Route 133 May 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The sale will feature member-dug and divided perennials, herbs and organic tomatoes and vegetables, as well as garden boutique items and a display with information on how to attract butterflies to a garden.

Members are available to come to people’s homes to divide plants that can be used for the sale.