https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Plant-mart-on-tap-in-Bridgewater-13826792.php
Plant mart on tap in Bridgewater
The Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club will hold its annual plant mart on the lawn of the Bridgewater firehouse on Route 133 May 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The sale will feature member-dug and divided perennials, herbs and organic tomatoes and vegetables, as well as garden boutique items and a display with information on how to attract butterflies to a garden.
Members are available to come to people’s homes to divide plants that can be used for the sale.
View Comments