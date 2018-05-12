Plant mart on tap in Bridgewater

The Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club will hold its annual plant mart May 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the lawn of the Bridgewater firehouse on Route 133.

Featured at the sale will be member dug and divided perennials, herbs, organic tomatoes and vegetables, a garden boutique and a bake sale by the Bridgewater Grange.

Proceeds from this major fundraiser will benefit the annual scholarships awarded by the club, senior and youth programs, and the planting and maintenance of community gardens.