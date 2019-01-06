Plant-based cooking workshop slated

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a plant-based cooking workshop, “Let’s Get Cooking,” Jan. 15 at 6 p.m.

Members of New Milford Hospital’s Diebold Family Cancer Care Center will lead the workshop at the Wykeham Road library.

A Jan. 22 snow date is planned.

The workshop, which will include a cooking demonstration and tasting, on eating to promote a healthy weight plus prevention and risk reduction of chronic diseases, will be facilitated by Michele MacDonnell, clinical nutrition manager; Kerry Gold, director of dining services, Unidine Corporation, and Cynthia Tyler, cancer navigator.

Participants will learn that plant-based nutrition is minimally processed foods from plants, modest amounts of fish, lean meat and low fat dairy, red meat sparingly; Identify plant foods such vegetables, fruits, grains, nuts, dry beans and legumes; learn the role of overall eating choices in reducing cancer risk and disease prevention through vitamins and minerals in vegetables and fruits may protect against cancer; learn more about other natural compounds called phytochemicals can help to protect cells in the body from damage that can lead to cancer; and name the main benefits of plant based proteins and how they help maintain strong immune system, promotes cell growth, repair and maintenance, improves heart health, aids muscle growth and recommendations for alcohol intake.

Registration is requested by calling 860-868-7586.