Plant Mart May 22 on Bridgewater Firehouse lawn

BRIDGEWATER — The Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club will hold its annual Plant Mart on Saturday, May 22, from 8:30 a.m. to noon on the lawn of the Bridgewater Firehouse, 100 Main Street S,

As one of the oldest garden clubs in Connecticut, founded more than 100 years ago, the Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club’s mission continues to be “to protect and improve our natural environment, to promote sustainable landscape and gardening practices, and to educate and advocate for conservation in the community,” an announcement said.