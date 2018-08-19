Plans to overhaul Mendenhall Glacier nearly complete

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Plans for an overhaul of a popular Juneau destination are nearly complete.

The Juneau Empire reports U.S. Forest Service Juneau District Ranger Brad Orr said Thursday during a presentation to the Juneau Chamber of Commerce that the agency is putting the "finishing touches" on plans to build new facilities and trails at Mendenhall Glacier.

Orr says plans include a new welcoming center at the end of Glacier Spur Road, a smaller, mobile interpretive center next to the glacier itself and docks for a commercial boat service to ferry visitors next to Mendenhall's shining blue front.

The U.S. Forest Service plans to submit its designs to National Environmental Policy Act review sometime in the next couple of months.

Design firm Corvus Design is polishing the final product.

___

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com