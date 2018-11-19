Planning Commission approves North Lawndale development

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's Planning Commission has approved a $200 million development in North Lawndale.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that officials hope the project will help transform the west side neighborhood.

The first phase is expected to start in the spring on 10 acres (4 hectares) of mostly vacant land. About 120,000 square feet (11,150 square meters) of commercial and retail space would be created. Hundreds of rental units would follow.

The Habitat Co. is helping develop the project. Habitat Affordable Group Senior Vice President Charlton Hamer said it will include walk-up flats, multifamily buildings and townhomes.

He added that restaurants and a major bank are expected to occupy some retail space.

