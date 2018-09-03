Planners work to avoid flood plain for history museum

WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — A branch of Virginia's Museum of Natural History planned for Waynesboro would be built outside the city's 100-year flood plain.

The News Virginian reports that officials propose putting it in a municipal parking lot near the fire department that's not in the flood plain.

Flooding along the South River has caused problems during heavy storms. One such example was in 2003 when Hurricane Isabel caused the river to flood and damage Main Street businesses.

The Martinsville-based Virginia Museum of Natural History's trustees voted recently to build the 25,000 square foot campus of the museum in Waynesboro. Funding from state lawmakers is still needed.