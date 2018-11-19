Plane that crashed near Bradley dove nose-first into ground

BRADLEY, S.D. (AP) — A preliminary report by federal investigators says a small plane that crashed in northeastern South Dakota and killed the pilot dove nose-first into the ground.

The American News reports that the National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating what caused the Nov. 2 crash in Clark County that killed 47-year-old John Shoemaker, of Webster.

The Cessna 210 went down in a rural area northwest of Bradley about midday. Shoemaker was the only one on board.

The report says Shoemaker was flying from Sioux Falls to Webster, but poor weather conditions prompted him to divert to the airport in Clark. The crash happened while he was flying from Clark to Webster.

