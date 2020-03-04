https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Plane-s-landing-gear-partially-collapses-2-15104763.php
Plane's landing gear partially collapses; 2 escape injury
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say the two people on board a twin-engine plane escaped injury Wednesday when part of its landing gear collapsed while trying to take off from a north Phoenix airport.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the plane didn't get airborne at Deer Valley Airport where it ended up upright in the middle of a runway .
Gregor says the FAA will investigate the incident.
