Plane returns to Bradley airport due to mechanical issue

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Officials say an airplane had to return to Bradley International Airport after takeoff on Friday morning because of a mechanical problem.

Airport spokeswoman Alisa Sisic says the American Airlines plane was headed to Washington, D.C., when the pilots became aware of the issue. They turned the plane around and landed safely at the airport.

American Airlines spokeswoman Whitney Zastrow told the Hartford Courant that the pilots received an alert in the cockpit during the plane's climb. She said the airline is looking into what she called a maintenance issue.

The flight to Reagan National Airport was canceled.