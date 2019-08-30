Plane performs emergency landing on Alabama interstate

JASPER, Ala. (AP) — State troopers say a pilot made an emergency landing on the interstate near Jasper.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the pilot of the single engine plane successfully performed an emergency landing Friday afternoon on Interstate 22 in Walker County.

The pilot made the landing after the aircraft lost power. The Law Enforcement Agency says no one was injured and no property was damaged.

The pilot was able to restart the aircraft and taxied under escort off the interstate to a nearby parking lot.