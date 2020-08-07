Plane makes emergency landing in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A small plane made an emergency landing Friday at an airport in Louisiana, authorities said.

The Houma Fire Department said it received a call of a plane crash shortly before 9 a.m., news outlets reported. When units arrived at the Houma Terrebonne Airport, they found a twin-engine aircraft had crashed upon landing.

“The pilot attempted to make a normal landing when the landing gear failed and collapsed without warning,” the fire department said in a post on Facebook. “The pilot was able to maintain control to keep the aircraft on the runway."

Neither the pilot nor the passenger was injured. Their names were not released. No fuel or hazardous material leaked form the aircraft, the department said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

The airport was closed to all fixed wing aircraft, while rotary wing aircraft are allowed to continue operating as long as they stay clear of the crash site, the fire department said.