Plan to close polling places in black county draws backlash

ATLANTA (AP) — A predominantly black county in rural Georgia is facing a nationwide backlash over plans to close about 75 percent of its voting locations ahead of the November election.

County officials say the locations are inaccessible to those with disabilities. Critics say the closures will disenfranchise black voters ahead of an election in which a black candidate is running for governor for the first time.

The Randolph County elections board is considering a proposal to eliminate seven of nine polling places in the county.

Civil rights groups have publicly opposed the plan, saying it will cause confusion and make it difficult for rural voters without transportation to get to the polls.

The elections board is scheduled to vote on the proposal Friday.