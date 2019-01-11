Plan seeks to link Detroit cultural institutions

DETROIT (AP) — Design options will soon be revealed for a plan that seeks to link nearly a dozen major institutions in Detroit and make the area more walkable.

The Detroit News reports that the Detroit Institute of Arts and nonprofit Midtown Detroit Inc. are spearheading the project. The effort seeks to redesign the area around the institute and create pedestrian spaces connecting to other nearby institutions, including Wayne State University, the main Detroit Public Library and the Detroit Historical Museum.

The Detroit Institute of Arts launched the project design competition. Three finalist teams will unveil their designs at the institute on Jan. 23. The winning design will be selected in the spring.

Organizers say the project could cost between $75 million to $85 million. Foundations, grants and corporations will fund it.