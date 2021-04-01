Pink cake on canals: Amsterdam celebrates same-sex weddings MIKE CORDER, Associated Press April 1, 2021 Updated: April 1, 2021 6:54 a.m.
AMSTERDAM (AP) — A huge inflatable pink cake with candles spouting rainbow flames glided through the Amsterdam canals Thursday as the Dutch capital celebrated the 20th anniversary of the world's first legal same-sex marriages.
But even as the city marked the milestone in LGBTQ emancipation, its mayor said that striving for equality remains a work in progress.