Pima County sheriff applies for federal border grant

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona sheriff's department has applied for a federal grant supporting security efforts along the U.S.-Mexico border despite county officials rejecting the grant last year.

Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier tells the Arizona Daily Star that he expects his department to be awarded about $2 million from Operation Stonegarden, a program intended to help agencies along the border pay overtime and buy equipment to coordinate efforts with federal agencies.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to withdraw from the $1.4 million grant last year. Supervisors will have to vote to accept any funds awarded this year.

Napier says he welcomes the guidance of the Community Law Enforcement Partnership Commission if the supervisors approve the funding. The commission was created last year to guide Stonegarden funds.

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Star, http://www.tucson.com