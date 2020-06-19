Pilot who died in Mandan crash was farmer and engineer

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Police have identified the pilot who died in the crash of a small airplane at the Mandan airport last weekend as a Stanton-area farmer and former gas plant engineer.

Joel Pfliger, 57, died Saturday afternoon when his homebuilt aircraft crashed and burned after takeoff from the municipal airport. Pfliger was alone in the two-seat, single-engine plane.

An obituary from Pfliger's family says he was a full-time farmer and a mechanical engineer at Dakota Gasification Co. north of Beulah for 24 years until retiring in 2012, the Bismark Tribune reported.

He was a University of North Dakota graduate and a hunting enthusiast. A memorial is planned Saturday at the family farm.