Pilot tours offer glimpse of atomic bomb development sites

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — U.S. nuclear security officials have partnered with the National Park Service to offer pilot tours of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park in New Mexico.

The once-secret city of Los Alamos was among the World War II sites where the U.S. developed the first atomic bomb. The historical park was established in 2015 to preserve portions of the sites.

About 100 people went on the tours Thursday and Friday as part of the Los Alamos ScienceFest, and officials say they're looking forward to planning the next tour.

The Manhattan Project park at Los Alamos has a number of buildings located in areas that are off limits to the public.

Officials say the National Nuclear Security Administration, the Park Service and Los Alamos National Laboratory will continue to evaluate opportunities to host public tours of the historic sites.