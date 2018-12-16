Pilot suffers minor injuries in small plane crash near Lodi

LODI, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say the pilot of a small plane suffered minor injuries in a crash near the Lodi Lakeland Airport.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the aircraft hit some trees before crashing about 2 p.m. Friday in a field near a residence in Lodi, located about 25 miles northwest of Madison. No one on the ground was injured.

The 73-year-old pilot, of Dane, was the only occupant of the plane. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.