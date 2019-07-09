Pilot of small aircraft injured in crash on interstate

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — The pilot of a single-engine airplane suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was forced to make an emergency landing on Interstate 88 outside Chicago.

Illinois State Police officials say the "experimental" aircraft took off from an airport near Waukegan for an airport in DuPage County. The pilot, who wasn't immediately identified, reported engine trouble before attempting an emergency landing on the westbound lanes of the Reagan Memorial Tollway. During the landing, one of the plane's wings clipped an SUV before coming to a rest.

The pilot was taken by emergency responders to a nearby hospital. The driver of the SUV was not injured and his vehicle sustained minor damage.

Authorities say National Transportation Safety Board investigators are looking for the cause of the crash.