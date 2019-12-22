Pilot is found dead after small plane crashes near Goodyear

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane is dead after crashing near Phoenix Goodyear Airport.

Goodyear Fire Department officials say the crash occurred Saturday evening and the plane may have struck power lines before going down.

A Phoenix police helicopter located a Cessna on its roof about one mile south of the airport around 7 p.m.

Authorities say the pilot was the only person aboard and was found dead in the plane.

The name of the man — who was in his 50s — hasn’t been released yet.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the fatal crash.