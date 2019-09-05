Pilot injured in small plane crash at West Virginia airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say the pilot of a single-engine plane was injured when the aircraft crashed while trying to land at Yeager Airport.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the plane crashed just before midnight Thursday. Airport Director Terry Sayre says the pilot is a local man who was injured but refused to be taken to a hospital. No one else was aboard the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration's website says the four-seat 1966 Cessna 182J is registered to Ralph S. Smith Jr., of Charleston. It's unclear if he was piloting the aircraft.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper says the plane "dramatically undershot" the runway. The airport director says the plane lost its nose in the crash and stopped halfway into a system designed to catch errant planes.