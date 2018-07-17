https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Pilot-dies-in-crop-duster-crash-in-North-Dakota-13082973.php
Pilot dies in crop duster crash in North Dakota
FORT RICE, N.D. (AP) — A pilot has died in a crop duster crash into the Missouri River in western North Dakota.
The Bismarck Tribune reports the plane crashed into the river near Fort Rice on Tuesday afternoon.
A spokeswoman for the Morton County Sheriff's Department says the plane crashed shortly after 3 p.m. less than a mile north of the Fort Rice boat ramp.
The plane was partially submerged in the water. A dive team boat from the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department dragged the plane to the Hazelton boat ramp.
___
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com
View Comments