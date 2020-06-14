Pilot dies in crash at Mandan airport

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine why a small plane crashed at Mandan Municipal Airport.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the plane crashed off the runway Saturday afternoon.

Mandan Police Lt. Pete Czapiewski described the plane as a “small personal aircraft.” The pilot was the only person aboard and was killed.

Police said they are working notify the pilot’s family before releasing his name.