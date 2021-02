WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — A hazardous materials team was called to a fatal pileup on Interstate 20 in north-central Iowa that involved a semitrailer hauling sulfuric acid, authorities said.

The pileup happened Thursday afternoon near Wellsburg in Grundy County and involved 15 vehicles, including several semitrailers and a tanker carrying 5,000 gallons of sulfuric acid, Des Moines station WHO-TV reported.