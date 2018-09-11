Pig roast on tap in Kent

The Kent Republican Town Committee will hold a pig roast dinner Sept. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Kent Commons Park Pavilion on Swifts Lane.

The rain or shine event will feature pork, tossed salad, potatoes, corn on the cob, rolls, beans, water, soft drinks and coffee.

The cost is $35 per person.

No alcoholic beverages are allowed on the premises.

Attendees will have an opportunity to meet with invited Republican candidates who are running for state and federal offices Nov. 6.

For more information and tickets, call Andy Ocif at 860-927-3318 or John Grant at 860-927-0097.