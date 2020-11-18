Pie sale on tap in Washington

The First Congregational Church of Washington will hold a harvest pie sale Nov. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Fresh apple, pumpkin and pecan pies will be available for a minimum donation of $20 per pie.

Some residents have donated more than $200 for a pie at past church pie auctions.

Reservations/pre-orders are recommended and can be made either by email to Admin@firstchurchwashingtonct.org, or by calling the church office and leaving a message at 860-868-0569, ext. 10.

Pies can be picked up at the parish house of the church on Kirby Road.

All proceeds will benefit local food banks.