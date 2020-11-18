https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Pie-sale-on-tap-in-Washington-15737152.php
Pie sale on tap in Washington
The First Congregational Church of Washington will hold a harvest pie sale Nov. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Fresh apple, pumpkin and pecan pies will be available for a minimum donation of $20 per pie.
Some residents have donated more than $200 for a pie at past church pie auctions.
Reservations/pre-orders are recommended and can be made either by email to Admin@firstchurchwashingtonct.org, or by calling the church office and leaving a message at 860-868-0569, ext. 10.
Pies can be picked up at the parish house of the church on Kirby Road.
All proceeds will benefit local food banks.
View Comments