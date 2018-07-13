Pickin’ & Fiddlin’ on tap in Roxbury

The 44th annual Roxbury Pickin’ & Fiddlin’ Contest will be held July 14 at 2 p.m.

A rain date of July 15 at noon is set for the event to be held at Hurlbut Park on Apple Lane.

The contest (www.roxburyct.com) is sponsored by the Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department.

Gates will open at noon. Contestant registration will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Musical categories include old-time fiddle, old- time banjo, mandolin, trick and fancy fiddle, finger-picking and flat-picking guitar, bluegrass banjo and band playoff.

Bands will be interspersed between categories.

Prizes will total more than $3,400. Prize money will be donated by local sponsors.

Admission is $12. Children under 10 will be admitted for free.

Patrons are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets, picnics and beverages. Food, refreshments and crafts will be available for purchase.

Dogs are not allowed.

For more information, call 860-354-5921.