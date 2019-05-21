Pianist injured in building facade collapse files lawsuit

BOSTON (AP) — An aspiring concert pianist whose career was likely ended when she lost a finger and suffered other severe injuries when a Boston restaurant's brick and concrete facade collapsed on her has sued.

The Boston Globe reports that the suit filed Monday by 23-year-old Sonya Bandouil and her boyfriend, 25-year-old Alex Pankiewicz, claims the building's owner, property manager, and the restaurant failed to properly inspect and repair the facade, which "likely" had shown signs of decay for years.

Bandouil lost a finger and underwent extensive surgical reconstruction in an effort to repair her right hand after the November collapse. She also suffered a spinal fracture.

Pankiewicz's physical injuries were less serious, but he suffered "severe mental anguish."

The suit seeks unspecified monetary damages.

The defendants did not respond to requests for comment.

