NEW MILFORD — Dr. Susann Varano, M.D., gave a lecture on her clinical trial of a new drug for treating an overactive bladder on May 7 at Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation at 30 Park Lane East.

The physician’s latest clinical trial involved a new FDA drug, GEMSTA (vibegron), by Urovant Sciences for the treatment of Overactive Bladder (OAB).

“The findings of the trial were very promising, especially for the senior audience,” said Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation (CVHR) Administrator David Segal, adding “not only is the new drug crushable, making it easier for our residents to take, but it is much safer than other drug options for OAB since there are no known drug interactions and it does not affect blood pressure.”

Varano said, “The quality of life for a person living with OAB can be diminished more than one might think. From leakage and skin irritations causing embarrassment and pain to the cost of pads and adult diapers - this is not an easy health condition to live with, especially when you have other health issues going on.”

“I think one of the most important findings has been that this treatment has no cognitive side-effects, meaning it is safe for all patients, particularly those with dementia,” said Varano.

According to the American Urological Association, more than 46 million Americans, 40 years of age or older, have reported symptoms of OAB.

For more information, contact CVHR, a long-term skilled nursing care facility, at 860-355-0971, ext 11.