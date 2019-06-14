Photo show under way in Sherman

Sherman Library is presenting a group show featuring artists who participated in the recent Great Hollow Juried Painting and Photography Show through July 17.

The show features works by Carolyn Cohen, John Foley, Carol Gibson, Tony Gomez, Justin Goodhart, Kelly Goodhart, Vivian Haberfeld, Linda Hubbard, Dennis Larkin, Elisabeth Levy, Li Lu, Linda McMillan, Plonia Nixon, Dawn O’Creene, Doreen O’Connor, John O’Donnell, Masumi O’Donnell, Eve Papa, Lorraine Ryan, Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak.

This selection of artwork is a sampling of more than 100 pieces in the Great Hollow Juried Painting and Photography Show held at the Great Hollow Nature Preserve and Ecological Research Center in New Fairfield in May.

For more information, contact the Sherman Center library at www.shermanlibrary.org.