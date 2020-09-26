Photo show features Great Hollow artists

Sherman Library is presenting a group show, “Great Hollow Artists Invitational 2020,” by the Great Hollow artists through Oct. 28.

A virtual presentation on street photographs with Neil Zobler will be held Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

The exhibit can be seen at the Sherman Center library at at www.shermanlibrary.org.

The featured artists in the show were part of the Great Hollow Juried Virtual Painting and Photography Show this summer sponsored by the Great Hollow Photographers Club.

The winners, honorable mentions and a few others have been invited to participate and share their love of nature depicting wildlife, the seasons and quiet time in the woods.

More than 20 artists will participate: Carolyn Cohen, Jeff Ginsburg, Justin Goodhart, Kelly Goodhart, Janet Greco, Jane Haslam, Linda Hubbard, Kathy L’Hommedieu, Dennis Larkin, Li Lu, Mary Jane Magoon, Basha Maryanska, Annie McAward, Adele Moros, John O’Donnell, Masumi O’Donnell, Eve Papa, Susan Rostenberg, Judith Secco, Jim Stasiak and Zobler.

These artists, along with the other artists in the Great Hollow Virtual Juried Art Show 2020, raised over $1,300 for the Great Hollow Nature Preserve.

The funds raised came from the artists' participation fees and the customers that purchased paintings and photographs.

Zobler, a resident of New Fairfield and Manhattan, is an experienced world traveler, speaks multiple languages, loves people and usually is not afraid to talk to them.

He will discuss street photography in a virtual talk next month.

For more information or to RSVP to the virtual program, visit www.shermanlibrary.org.