Phoenix police say officer shot suspect who pointed gun

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say an officer fatally shot a suspect after he pointed a gun.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson says the incident began late Sunday night after officers monitoring for street racing activity in west Phoenix saw a car traveling erratically in a parking lot.

An officer tried to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect fled.

Thompson says the suspect drove to a mobile home park and tried to abandon the vehicle. However, he backed up into a police vehicle after an officer issued commands to him.

The suspect then ran into the park, jumping over fences.

Thompson says two officers approached him and he raised a gun at them. An officer fired, striking the suspect.

The 25-year-old died at the scene.

No officers were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.