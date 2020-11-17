Phoenix police: Robbery suspects arrested after runway crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Two robbery suspects have been arrested after crashing onto the runway at Deer Valley Airport in north Phoenix, authorities said.

Police said officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Phoenix business around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Two people allegedly robbed a store at gunpoint and fled the scene in a car.

Police chased the vehicle until it drove into an airport fence and ended up on the runway.

Officers said the two suspects tried to run away but were arrested.

Their names weren’t immediately released by police.