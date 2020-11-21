Phoenix police: 5 shot, 1 fatally, during party in warehouse

Five people were shot, one fatally, at an party in an empty warehouse early Saturday, Phoenix police said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at 5:30 a.m. found only a wounded female in the warehouse and she was pronounced dead at a hospital, Sgt. Ann Justus, a Police Department spokeswoman.

At about the same time, four other people with gunshot wounds arrived at various medical facilities, and police believed they also had been at the warehouse, Justus said.

No identities were released and Justus said it wasn't immediately known whether the dead person was an adult but that the victims' ages apparently ranged from 17 to late 20s.

No immediate arrest was made and no suspect information was released.

“We do have some witnesses that we are talking to,” Justus said.