Phoenix man wanted in connection with triple murder arrested

PHOENIX (AP) — A suspect wanted in connection with the killing of his pregnant wife and another man in September 2018 has been arrested, according to federal authorities.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service took 48-year-old Dimas Coronado Chafino into custody Thursday at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on a felony warrant.

Authorities say Chafino fled the country after the triple murders.

He is being held on $2 million bond on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder plus kidnapping, burglary and interfering with judicial proceedings.

It was unclear Sunday if Chafino has a lawyer yet for his case heading into his scheduled preliminary hearing Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Court documents show Chafino is accused of killing 24-year-old Oralia Nunez, her unborn child and 34-year-old Omar Gonzalez, who was a housemate of the couple.

According to the Arizona Republic, Chafino and Nunez had been estranged for two months before she was killed.

Phoenix police say Chafino fled with the couple’s two children from Nunez’s mobile home where her and Gonzalez’s bodies were later found.

The Republic reports Chafino told police that he fled to Mexico with his two sons, but he denied killing anyone.