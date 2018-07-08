Phoenix firefighter who earned dept's medal for valor dies

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Phoenix firefighter has died while off duty.

Department officials announced Sunday that Juston Doherty was found dead in his quarters while on active military maneuvers at the Arizona Army National Guard Base in Phoenix.

The cause of death wasn't immediately released.

Doherty was a 15-year veteran of the Phoenix Fire Department and held the title of technical rescue technician.

He also was a highly-decorated captain in the U.S. Army.

Doherty was an Army Ranger and Airborne School graduate who served two combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

He also earned the Phoenix Fire Department's medal of valor for entering a burning apartment on his day off without protection to save some trapped children.

Doherty suffered serious burns in the incident.

Funeral services for Doherty are pending.