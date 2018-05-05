Phoenix, desert areas under excessive heat warning Sunday

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix and desert communities in central and southeastern Arizona and southeastern California will be under an excessive heat warning Sunday.

The National Weather Service says highs Sunday will range up 108 degrees, increasing the likelihood for heat-related illness.

Forecasters say people spending time outdoors during the afternoon will be most at risk and they should drink more water than usual and take frequent breaks in shaded or air conditioned places.

Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, says it's a public-awareness concern that there's a potential for heat-related illnesses just days after the area had relatively mild temperatures in the past week.

The Salvation Army will activate heat relief stations throughout metro Phoenix to provide places where people can go for water and cooling.