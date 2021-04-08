Philippines warns it could seek US help amid feud with China

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines could seek the help of the United States, with which it has a mutual defense treaty, to protect its interests in the South China Sea, Manila’s defense department said Thursday in a veiled threat amid an escalating feud with China over a contested reef.
The Philippine government has demanded that dozens of Chinese vessels it suspects are operated by militias to leave Whitsun Reef, which Manila claims in the most hotly contested Spratly region of the waterway. China has insisted it owns the reef and that the Chinese vessels are sheltering from rough seas.