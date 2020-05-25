Philanthropist, Kansas State supporter Donna Vanier dies

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A prominent philanthropist at Kansas State University and several Salina organizations has died.

The family of Donna Vanier said she died Saturday at the age of 85. A cause of death was not released.

Vanier was awarded the Kansas State University Medal of Excellence, which recognizes those who provide exceptional service, leadership and philanthropic contributions to the university. She served on the KSU Foundation, the Ahearn Scholarship Board and the Beach Museum of Art Board of Visitors. She also originated the Power Cat Auction.

She led the founding of the Donna L. Vanier Children’s Center in Salina, and was treasurer of the Christ Cathedral Episcopal Church and the Episcopal Diocese of Western Kansas. She also was a founding board member of the Greater Salina Community Foundation, and served on the boards of the Salina Regional Health Foundation, the Rolling Hills Museum and St. John’s Military School.

Vanier lived most of her adult life with her husband, Jack, on the CK Ranch outside of Brookville. She is survived by her husband, three children and their families.

The family said funeral plans will be announced after COVID-19 gathering restrictions are lifted.