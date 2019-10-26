Pheasant, quail hunters urged to try public access listings

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says abundant hunting opportunities and access await hunters as the pheasant, quail and partridge seasons open this weekend.

Hunters seeking new places to hunt are encouraged to check the 2019-20 Public Access Atlas, which displays nearly a million acres (0.41 million hectares) of publicly accessible lands in Nebraska.

In addition to state and federal lands, hunters will have access to more than 347,000 acres (140,426 hectares) of private land enrolled in the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's Open Fields and Waters Program.

For those pursuing upland birds in the Southwest or Panhandle regions, the Stubble Access Guide displays an additional 40,000 acres (16,187 hectares) of tall wheat and milo stubble fields open to hunters.

Both publications are available on the commission website.