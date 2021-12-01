Pharmacy marketer gets 30 months in health care fraud scam

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A pharmacy marketer has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in a scheme to defraud a military health care program and private insurance companies, federal prosecutors said.

Thomas Wilburn Shoemaker, 57, of Rayville, Louisiana, was sentenced Tuesday for his role in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud TRICARE and private insurance companies by paying kickbacks to distributors for the referral of medically unnecessary prescriptions. TRICARE covers uniformed service members, retirees and their families.