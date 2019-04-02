https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Pewamo-Westphalia-s-Spitzley-AP-Division-3-girls-13736335.php
Pewamo-Westphalia's Spitzley AP Division 3 girls top player
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Pewamo-Westphalia's Hannah Spitzley has been named The Associated Press Division 3 girls basketball Player of Year for 2019 in Michigan.
The 6-foot Spitzley averaged 14 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals while helping the Pirates finish 27-1 this season. She shot 50 percent from the field and 79 percent from the free-throw line while helping Pewamo-Westphalia break through for a state championship. She has verbally committed to play for Western Michigan.
Her coach, Steve Eklund, was named Coach of the Year for Division 3 girls basketball.
They were chosen in voting by a statewide panel of 11 sportswriters.
