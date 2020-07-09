Petition filed to recall Madison's mayor, unrest cited

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A petition has been filed to recall Madison's mayor by a resident who says she didn't do enough to protect the city during recent civil unrest.

Jon Rygiewicz and his group have 60 days to collect at least 36,203 signatures before the petition to recall Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway can move forward.

Rygiewicz, 38, told the State Journa l Rhodes-Conway should be removed from office in part because she did not keep the city safe when demonstrators tore down statues, punched state Sen. Tim Carpenter and threw a Molotov cocktail into the City-County Building on June 23.

State law requires recall petitions to have the signatures of at least 25% of the total votes cast during the last gubernatorial election.

A recall petition doesn't automatically remove an elected official from office, but it gives voters the opportunity to require the official to run again before the end of his or her term.

Rhodes-Conway said in a statement, “I am focused every minute on doing the job that the people of Madison elected me to do and I am not going to be distracted by a small group of people who want to divide this community.”