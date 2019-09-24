Peterson only Minnesota Dem against impeachment proceeding

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson is the only Democrat in the state's congressional delegation holding out against starting an impeachment proceeding against President Donald Trump.

Peterson says any proceeding without bipartisan support will be lengthy and divisive with no resolution. And he says that would mean a failed process that would further divide the country.

Peterson has long represented the sprawling northwest portion of Minnesota. It's sharply conservative territory that went strongly for Trump in 2016.

Freshman Reps. Angie Craig and Dean Phillips, who had been moderate on impeachment, said Monday they were moving toward impeachment.