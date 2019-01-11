Petco eliminating nearly 300 jobs in northern Wisconsin

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — Petco Animal Supplies Stores is shuttering its Drs. Foster and Smith operations, eliminating 289 jobs at the online business based in Rhinelander.

California-based Petco says the operations, with the exception of Live Aquaria, will shut down during a two-week period starting March 10.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Petco says since it acquired Drs. Fosters and Smith in 2015, the pet supplies industry has changed at a rapid pace.

The company says in a notice filed with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development that the closure will enable it to streamline operations and better focus on its core customer base.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com