Pet photo contest under way

New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare is holding a 2021 pin-up pet photo calendar contest to raise funds for the abandoned, neglected and abused dogs and cats the organization rescues, and to celebrate contestants’ pets.

To enter the contest, or to vote for a pet, visit www.nfsaw.org or find New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare in Facebook and follow the links, or visit gogophotocontest.com/newfairfieldshermananimalwelfaresociety

Voting ends Oct. 24 at 10 p.m. All pets are welcome. The animal does not need to be a NFSAW adoptee.

The top vote recipient will be on the calendar’s cover and receive a Portraits by ShawnaLee gift certificate valued at $325 for an 11” by 14” pencil or charcoal pet portrait done by artist ShawnaLee Kwashnak.

Each of the next 12 top vote getters will be featured as a full page pet of the month.

The second-place winner will receive a $100 Tractor Supply gift card and the third-place winner will receive a pet gift basket valued at $75.

All winners will receive a free copy of the calendar.

The cost to enter the contest is $10 and each vote costs $1.